Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did AWL Agri shares rise 2% in a weak market today? Top details inside

Why did AWL Agri shares rise 2% in a weak market today? Top details inside

At 1:15 PM, AWL Agri Business shares were trading 1.66 per cent higher at ₹257.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 81,536.65 levels.

AWL Agri Business share price today, September 25, 2025

AWL Agri is one of India’s largest Food & FMCG companies, offering a wide portfolio of kitchen staples under its flagship Fortune brand, trusted by over 123 million households.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AWL Agri Business share price: AWL Agri Business share price rose as much as 1.97 per cent to an intraday high of ₹257.85 per share in an overall weak market on Thursday, September 25, 2025.
 
At 1:15 PM, AWL Agri Business shares were trading 1.66 per cent higher at ₹257.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 81,536.65 levels.
 

Why did AWL Agri Business share price rise today?

 
Shares of AWL Agri gained after the company announced a strategic partnership with the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) and Solidaridad Regional Expertise Centre (SREC) to scale up the Regenerative Mustard Mission – Sustainable Mustard Farm Project.
 
 
At SEA’s Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, AWL Agri signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as the lead sponsor. 
 
The three-year collaboration, effective until August 2027, will expand the number of mustard model farms from 1,500 to 3,000 across nine districts in states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. These farms will showcase regenerative practices such as satellite-based monitoring, soil health management, and climate-resilient techniques to bridge yield gaps in mustard cultivation.

Also Read

stock market trading

Optiemus Infracom jumps 6% on partnering with smartphone maker Nothing

Microfinance

Why CreditAccess Grameen outran markets in FY26? Share price at 52-wk high

Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)

Metro Brands' target price raised at PL Capital citing GST tailwinds

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Anand Rathi bullish on 2 solar stocks; eyes up to 33% upside: Here's why

Poly Medicure

Poly Medicure shares jump 5% on plans to acquire Citieffe Group for ₹324-cr

 
The initiative also aims to train and support 20,000 farmers through demonstration plots, farmer field schools, and digital advisory tools, with the target of boosting smallholder productivity and income by 30 per cent. The project aligns with India’s National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (NMEO-OS) and supports the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by reducing edible oil import dependence.  Angshu Mallick, CEO and MD, AWL Agri, said, “As India continues to depend heavily on edible oil imports, mustard presents an immense opportunity to strengthen our selfreliance. Through this initiative, AWL reaffirms its commitment to empowering farmers, enhancing sustainability and contributing meaningfully to the government’s mission of reducing import dependency. By promoting regenerative practices, we are not only supporting farmers’ livelihoods but also building resilience against climate change."
 
Financially, AWL Agri faced a challenging quarter (Q1FY26) due to multiple headwinds, including muted consumer demand, strategic consolidation of regional rice operations, the absence of a one-off G2G rice business recorded in the base year, and volatility in edible oil prices. As a result, overall volumes declined 5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1, with the rice category being the main drag. However, core categories delivered healthy volume growth, while revenue rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher realisations in edible oils.
 
Revenue for Q1FY’26 stood at ₹17,059 crore, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. Segment-wise, Edible Oils posted a 26 per cent increase, Industry Essentials rose 12 per cent, while Food & FMCG declined 8 per cent, reflecting the rice business consolidation, absence of the one-off G2G order, and lower exports.
 
On an LTM basis, operating Ebitda stood at ₹2,384 crore. For Q1FY’26, operating Ebitda came in at ₹519 crore, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹238 crore.
 
On the distribution front, direct retail reach expanded 18 per cent Y-o-Y to 8.7 lakh outlets, with rural coverage rising to ~55,000 towns – a tenfold increase since FY’22. 
 

About AWL Agri Business

 
AWL Agri is one of India’s largest Food & FMCG companies, offering a wide portfolio of kitchen staples under its flagship Fortune brand, trusted by over 123 million households. With 24 manufacturing facilities across 11 states – including India’s largest single-location refinery in Mundra – AWL has a robust supply chain spanning 97 stock points, 10,000 distributors, and 2.1 million retail outlets nationwide. 
 
Beyond retail, it caters to HoReCa and institutional clients with staples, bakery and Lauric fats, castor oil derivatives, oleochemicals, and soya-based products. The company has also diversified into Home & Personal Care with soaps, handwashes, and cleaners.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: D-St sees worst run in 7-months; Nifty breaks 25k; IT, Auto slide; Metals gain

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

JK Cement 27-week share price rally under threat. Buy, Sell or Hold?

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Why Nomura continues to back Glenmark Pharma; Retains 'Buy'; Find out here

copper

Hindustan Copper soars 43% in Sept; here are 2 key reasons behind rally

silver

Silver sees best annual return in 10 years; holds 45-year trend on charts

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Adani Wilmar FMCG stocks Indian equities BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY share market Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon