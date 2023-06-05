close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wipro shareholders approve Rs 12,000 cr share buyback at Rs 445 apiece

IT company Wipro shareholders have approved a share buyback programme worth Rs 12,000 crore, according to a scrutinizer report released on stock exchanges on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wipro

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT company Wipro shareholders have approved a share buyback programme worth Rs 12,000 crore, according to a scrutinizer report released on stock exchanges on Monday.

The Wipro board had approved the buyback of 26.96 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 445 apiece.

According to the Scrutinizer's report on the special resolution by way of postal ballot and e-voting process, 99.9 per cent voted in favour of the share buyback resolution.

"The Chairman noted the results of voting as stated above and it was declared and recorded that the special resolution as set out in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated April 27, 2023, was duly passed by the shareholders on June 01, 2023, with requisite majority," the report said.

The e-voting period commenced at in the morning of May 3 and ended at 5 pm on June 1.

The Board of Wipro had approved a proposal to buyback up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares, being 4.91 per cent of the total paid-up equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 12,000 crore at a price of Rs 445 per equity share.

Also Read

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed

Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

Stock of this SME company zooms nearly 100% on market debut

Westlife Foodworld makes its debut on the National Stock Exchange

Members of the promoter and promoter group of the company have indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback, as per the report.

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro -- which competes in the IT services space with larger rivals like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys -- posted a net profit of Rs 3,074.5 crore for the just-ended quarter against Rs 3,087.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for March 2023 quarter stood at Rs 23,190.3 crore, 11.17 per cent higher year-on-year, according to the filing.

For the full FY23, the net profit of Rs 11,350 crore was 7.1 per cent lower than the preceding fiscal, while revenue of Rs 90,487.6 crore was 14.4 per cent higher.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market Wipro Share buybacks Markets BSE NSE

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wipro shareholders approve Rs 12,000 cr share buyback at Rs 445 apiece

Wipro
2 min read

Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed

IPO
1 min read

Can leverage learnings from India on crypto regulations: WEF research

Cryptocurrency
3 min read

Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%

stock market, brokerages, funds, investments, investors, markets
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Most Popular

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
3 min read

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
3 min read

Stock of this SME company zooms nearly 100% on market debut

markets
3 min read

Sensex climbs 240pts, Nifty ends near 18,600 on firm global cues; M&M up 4%

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers
1 min read

Indian markets have limited upside in the near-term; buy the dips: Nomura

markets
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon