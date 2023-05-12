Zensar Technologies soars 10% to hit 52-week high on strong Q4 results

Shares of Zensar Technologies rallied over 10 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 341 apiece in Friday's intra-day trade, after the company's gross profit rose 11.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 387 crore in the January-March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23).
The Pune-based company clocked 5.1 per cent YoY growth in operating revenue to Rs 1,212 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 1,153 crore, in the year-ago period. Vertical-wise, hi-tech, manufacturing, banking, and insurance were the top revenue contributors, in the range of 16 per cent to 31.1 per cent in the March quarter.
For the entire fiscal year (FY22-23), operating revenues jumped 14.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,848 crore for the IT company, whereas gross profit gained 2 per cent to Rs 1,348 crore.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), meanwhile, grew 7 per cent YoY to Rs 175 crore in Q4FY23, while it was up 30.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 134 crore in Q3FY23.
Commenting on the March quarter financial performance, the management said that continuous rigor in operational efficiencies helped improve the company's margins.
"We had one of the best day-sales-outstanding (DSO) in recent quarters, and collections were healthy for the company. DSO stood at 74 days for the quarter, improved by 6 days QoQ.Our order book for Q4FY23 stood at $174.9 million, seasonally high growth of 34 per cent over the last quarter," said Sachin Zute, Chief Financial Officer, Zensar Technologies.
Also Read
Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind
Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto
Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday
Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today
Zee Ent, UPL: 5 Nifty 500 stocks flash bearish signals, may fall up to 15%
Intellect Design Arena hits Rs 2,000-cr revenue mark in FY23; stock up 12%
MSCI rejig impact: Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission dip 5%; Max soars 6%
South Indian Bank jumps 12% after it clocks robust March quarter results
Carlyle Group weighing entry into private credit market in India
That apart, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders. Earlier, in January, the board had declared an interim dividend of Re 1.50 per equity share.
At the bourses, so far this calendar year (CY23), shares of Zensar Tech have soared 60 per cent, as against 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Zensar Tech.
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y