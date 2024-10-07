Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / FPIs squeeze market for a sixth day; Sensex ends 639 points lower

FPIs squeeze market for a sixth day; Sensex ends 639 points lower

FPIs sold shares worth nearly Rs 8,300 crore, extending their month-to-date selling to almost Rs 40,000 crore

Indian markets

Image: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange Nifty declined for the sixth consecutive session on Monday amid sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Concerns over tepid corporate earnings growth and the trajectory of US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts compounded investor anxieties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The domestic market has been grappling with foreign fund flows shifting to China and the fallout from the Iran-Israel conflict.

The Sensex ended the session at 81,050, a decline of 639 points, or 0.8 per cent. The Nifty closed at 24,796, a drop of 219 points, or 0.9 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies decreased by Rs 8.9 trillion to Rs 452 trillion.
 

The Nifty has declined by 5.4 per cent over the past six sessions, while the Sensex has fallen by 5.6 per cent.

FPIs sold shares worth nearly Rs 8,300 crore, extending their month-to-date selling to almost Rs 40,000 crore. Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 13,245 crore — their highest single-day purchase.

More From This Section

PremiumResearch and development (R&D) spending by BSE 100 companies has grown steadily, rising from 0.89 per cent of revenue in FY20 to 1.32 per cent in FY24, averaging around 1 per cent over the period in-between, according to data compiled from Bloomberg

BSE 100 companies boost R&D spending, but innovation challenges persist

Premiumcoal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Higher e-auction share key for Coal India stock; 15% target boosts outlook

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Over Rs 9 trillion wiped out as Sensex and Nifty crash over 2% each

PremiumIndian equities continue their upward trajectory but largecaps, those stocks valued at Rs 20,000 crore or more, continue to underperform the broader market. The largecap-oriented BSE Sensex is up 31.9 per cent since the end of October last year laggi

From Asian Paints to Bajaj Finance: Ten largecaps ripe for picking

PremiumPower grid

Valuation upgrades likely ahead for transmission major Power Grid


In a note, Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimated that Nifty earnings would grow marginally by 2 per cent in the quarter ended September, the lowest growth in 17 quarters.

Additionally, news reports that CLSA was reducing its India exposure while increasing its China exposure weighed on sentiment.

Globally, strong jobs data in the US last week led investors to pare bets on rate cuts by the Fed in November. Nonfarm payrolls in the US rose by 254,000, the most in six months, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent, and hourly wages increased.

The payroll report eased concerns that the labour market is deteriorating in the US; however, it dashed hopes for sizeable rate cuts. The 10-year US bond yield rose to 4 per cent for the first time since July 31.

Last week, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed would lower rates if incoming data showed that the US economy slows less, suggesting a slower pace of rate cuts.

The Nifty IT index rose by 0.6 per cent as the jobs report alleviated concerns about the US economy slipping into recession, as information technology firms earn a considerable portion of their revenues from the US.

“The US jobs numbers were strong, and a few weeks ago, a Reserve Bank of India rate cut was a possibility, but now it seems unlikely. A few weeks ago, liquidity was strong, but that’s no longer the case, and valuations will need to adjust if earnings are going to moderate,” said Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies.

Sharp foreign outflows have stoked concerns that funds are moving out of India and into China due to better valuations and an aggressive stimulus package announced by the Chinese government. However, some market experts suggest that the Chinese rally could fizzle out sooner rather than later.

“Since 2020, recoveries in the Chinese markets have lasted, on average, for two months before resuming a downtrend, which pushed them back into oversold territory. However, earnings are likely to moderate in the September quarter. Finance and some other sectors will perform well, but the drag is coming from energy and cement. Monsoons have affected consumption in certain sectors, and government spending has not picked up after elections, along with a slowdown in urban consumption,” said Amar Ambani, executive director of Yes Securities.

Brent crude prices hit $80 per barrel for the first time since August 16, 2024. Crude oil prices have been rising continuously for the past seven days as investors assess whether Israel will attack Iran’s oil trading facilities and whether the conflict will lead to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

Market breadth was weak, with 3,493 stocks declining and 568 advancing. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined by 2 per cent and 2.75 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs pump over Rs 87,000 cr into domestic equities in September quarter

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inject Rs 27,856 cr in equities in Sept on US rate cut expectations

SEBI

FPIs seek legal route to dodge Sebi norms; deadline to disclose BO expires

FPIs

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in second half of August

FPI

What are investors betting on? FPIs add small and midcaps, sell large-caps

Topics : FPI Stock Market FPI shares Foreign portfolio investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon