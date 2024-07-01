Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Markets start July on strong note, log new highs; Sensex up 443 points

The Nifty50 index closed at 24,142, rising 131 points, or 0.5 per cent. Both Sensex and Nifty surpassed their previous closing highs on Thursday

Market, stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equities extended their winning run during the first session of July by logging new highs on Monday, supported by gains in banking and technology stocks. The benchmark Sensex ended the session at 79,476, with an increase of 443 points, or 0.6 per cent. The Nifty50 index closed at 24,142, rising 131 points, or 0.5 per cent. Both Sensex and Nifty surpassed their previous closing highs on Thursday.

Most of the gains in Sensex were driven by HDFC Bank, which rose by 1.3 per cent; ICICI Bank, up 1.03 per cent; Infosys, up 1.5 per cent; and TCS, which jumped by 1.7 per cent. The gains were broad-based, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 climbing 0.82 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively to close at new highs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 426 crore, while domestic institutions pumped in Rs 3,917 crore. IT stocks rose as the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of underlying US inflation slowed in May, raising bets for lower interest rates later this year.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index data, which strips out volatile food and energy items, rose 0.1 per cent from the prior month. A rate cut in the US is good for Indian equity markets as higher rates make US bonds more attractive than equity investments in emerging markets like India.

"The domestic market sustained its upward momentum, with a reduction in US inflation, raising hopes for a rate cut by the Fed in September. This optimism contributed to the strong performance of IT stocks. We anticipate this trend will persist in the near term due to expectations of a rebound in discretionary spending. Investors are now focusing on upcoming US job data and the Fed Chair's speech to further indicate interest rates,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

More From This Section

Premiumvaluation stock market

Bull market on steroids: June's record-breaking lift post LS result day low

PremiumMarket, stock market

Street signs: Sensex, Nifty surge; Emcure IPO; Manufacturing funds gamble

Premiumdominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant to deliver extra cheese on value, with slice of pizza recovery

bse sensex nifty stock market

Markets log best monthly gains since Dec amid optimism around new govt

Sebi

Sebi cancels registration of LFS Broking, bans MD for 5 yrs over violations


Indian equity markets had posted the best gains in six months in June as the return of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, albeit with a reduced majority, gave hopes of political stability and policy continuity. The robust macro numbers and support from both domestic and foreign institutional investors aided the gains. Going forward, this month's Union Budget and corporate numbers will determine the market trajectory.

"The consistent buying interest on dips suggests bullish control, likely continuing the current tone. The renewed strength in midcap and smallcap segments adds further positivity. Traders should focus on selecting sectors/themes with rotational participation and consider adding positions during pauses or dips," said Ajit Mishra, SVP- Religare Broking.

The market breadth was strong, with 2,630 stocks advancing and 1,381 declining on the BSE. The combined market capitalisation of the BSE-listed stocks jumped by Rs 3.8 trillion to end at a record Rs 443 trillion ($5.31 trillion). Tech Mahindra was the best-performing Sensex stock and rose by 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, which rose by 2.2 per cent. Ultratech Cements rose 2.1 per cent.

Also Read

Markets scale fresh peaks

Mkts scale fresh peaks; Nifty hits intraday highs for 4th straight session

BSE, stock market

Profit booking in RIL weighs on indices; Sensex ends 802 points lower

bank banks banking

UCB's financial and credit profiles improve in H2FY24, says report

digital competition Bill

Digital Competition Bill may impact user experience on online platforms

Representative image

Two in three women investors take decisions independently: Axis MF survey

Topics : Stock Market Sensex Indices Indian indices NDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon