Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / See-saw trade: Sensex rebounds over 2,000 points from the day's low

See-saw trade: Sensex rebounds over 2,000 points from the day's low

Mkts end in green for 4th straight week, longest winning run since July

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a volatile session on Friday, the benchmark indices ended with gains of nearly 1 per cent, extending their winning streak to four weeks — the longest since July.
 
The Sensex, after plunging 1,207 points, managed to stage a robust recovery to end the session up 843 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 82,133. The Nifty 50 also posted a gain of 220 points, or 0.9 per cent, closing at 24,768.
 
This recovery was driven by strong performances from major stocks, especially Bharti Airtel, which was the top contributor to the Sensex’s gains.
 
Bharti Airtel’s shares surged 4.4 per cent after Jefferies selected it as one of its top picks for 2025, citing the company’s strong earnings growth driven by recent tariff hikes in the telecom sector.
 
 
The gains in Bharti Airtel were the largest since July 26, and the stock also had its best weekly performance since mid-September.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also played a role in the market's rebound, as their positive inflows supported investor sentiment. Despite the recovery, the market breadth remained weak, with more stocks declining (2,173) than advancing (1,818).

More From This Section

sebi

Sebi clarifies 'exclusions' from pro-rata distribution mandate for AIFs

SEBI

Sebi mulls guardrails for retail algo trades to address regulatory gaps

PremiumReliance industries, Reliance oil business

RIL remains a laggard on bourses amid sharp six-month stock price sell-off

Smallcaps set to post biggest gain in 5 mths

Nifty SmallCap 100 hits record high of 19,529 after 12-day winning streak

PremiumRaamdeo Agarwal, chairman and co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal's pursuit of 'bruised blue-chips'

 
The Sensex rose 0.5 per cent over the week, while the Nifty gained 0.37 per cent. Market capitalisation for BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 1.3 trillion, reaching Rs 459.4 trillion.
 
“Telecom companies have been quietly hiking their tariffs. It's a large sector that recently took a 20 per cent tariff hike. This will show in their bottom line in a quarter or two,” said UR Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech. 
chart
 
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the other major contributors to Sensex’s gains.
 
The easing of retail inflation in November has boosted expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in the next monetary policy meeting. 
 
The retail inflation eased to 5.48 per cent in November against 6.2 per cent in the previous month. In its last monetary policy meeting, the RBI had left the rates unchanged while it reduced the cash reserve ratio.
 
"A rebound from the lows suggests that the buy-on-dips strategy is working well in the market. With inflation coming within the RBI's tolerance level and an expectation of further ease in food prices on account of seasonal corrections in vegetable prices, it could build up the expectation for ease in monetary policy in February," said Vinod Nair, head of research of Geojit Financial Services.
 
FPIs on Friday were the net buyers worth Rs 2,335 crore, and domestic institutions sold shares worth Rs 732 crore.
 
Next year, Donald Trump's policies after he assumed the presidency, the geopolitical situation, and the December quarter results will influence the market movement in the near term.
 
"If global markets are extra good, we might get some extra push for the Santa Claus rally. December has always been quite good for India,” said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.
 
The Nifty has gained nearly 3 per cent so far this month, extending the rebound from November lows to 6.1 per cent.

Also Read

Swiggy

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy's early moves stir pot in food, qcom

PremiumMarkets

Nifty Next 50's growth spurt puts Bank Nifty in sights with doubling AUM

Stock market

Markets extend winning streak to third day; Sensex rises 598 points

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Markets gain as FPI selloff eases; Sensex and Nifty end 0.6% higher

PremiumStock market

Two stock markets in one: An unexplained anomaly not seen before

Topics : Sensex Nifty index ICICI Bank HDFC Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon