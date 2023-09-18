close
Sensex (-0.26%)
67659.59 -179.04
Nifty (-0.25%)
20141.30 -51.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5887.85 + 21.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.18%)
40755.05 -74.85
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
46108.30 -123.20
Heatmap

Stocks euphoria in Indian market draws warning from top-performing fund

The chief investment officer at Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. says it's increasingly difficult to find opportunities in the $3.8 trillion market, where benchmarks have just hit record highs

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty

Sailesh Raj Bhan has become wary of the exuberance surrounding Indian stocks as a $790 billion rally since late March rambles on.
 
The chief investment officer at Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. says it’s increasingly difficult to find opportunities in the $3.8 trillion market, where benchmarks have just hit record highs. That’s after a focus on high-conviction bets at reasonable prices helped place three of his firm’s equity funds among this year’s 10 top-performing Indian mutual funds, the strongest showing among peers.

“You are in a market where if you think about a stock from an investment point of view, it rises 40% before you even decide to buy it,” Bhan told Bloomberg News in an interview at his Mumbai office. “That is clearly reflective of froth,” said Bhan, who oversees the equivalent of $17.4 billion in equity assets under management.

Bhan, a graduate in genetics with a masters degree in business administration, is particularly worried about the boom in small- and mid-cap stocks. His comments come as some strategists have been sounding alarms over the relentless surge in these shares, which is driven in part by India’s retail investing boom.

The Nifty Smallcap Index and the Nifty Midcap Index have each jumped about 30% year-to-date. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index has risen over 11%, beating broader gauges of Asian and emerging-market stocks by at least six percentage points.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

PM to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhya Pradesh

Big opportunity for India to lift World Cup in home conditions: Mithali Raj

Remembering Mukesh on 100th birthday: Hindi cinema's golden era legend

W Bengal Guv sanctions prosecution of Partha Chatterjee in school job scam

Strong domestic EV play and JLR sales positives for Tata Motors stock

Sensex winning run extends to 11th consecutive session, first since 2007

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

City gas distributors optimistic about long-term growth prospects

Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for power producer NTPC's stock


Global funds piled a net $17 billion into the nation’s equities in the first eight months of this year as optimism over growth in the economy and corporate earnings, along with persistent weakness in China, boosted the market’s appeal. They have been sellers of local stocks so far in September.

“It’s very simple — this euphoria is the single biggest risk because you are mis-allocating capital at these times,” he said, adding that investors are making decisions with “emotions over logic.”

Chart
Early wagers on state-backed manufacturing and banking shares have helped the Nippon India Equity Opportunities Fund, the largest among those managed by Bhan, beat 96% of peers in 2023 and 91% over the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While Bhan claims that some of his fund house’s bets on manufacturing and some bank stocks have yielded five or 10 times their initial investments these last few years, they are now trimming positions to find “sensible value” elsewhere.

“We have to the transition to pockets of the market where we think there is value,” he said. The asset manager now prefers large-caps in sectors like pharmaceuticals, utilities and consumer staples.

Topics : Stock Market Indian stock market top performing stocks

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRONine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon