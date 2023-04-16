close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP calls emergency meet in Delhi fearing CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha called Kejriwal "Lord Krishna" and called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "Kansa"

ANI Politics
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fearing that Central Bureau of Investigation may arrest Arvind Kejriwal as the questioning is underway at the CBI headquarters in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi convenor Gopal Rai has called a meeting at the party office at 5 pm, sources said on Sunday.

The office bearers, district president, national secretaries and other leaders of the party have been asked to join the meeting.

This comes as Arvind Kejriwal's questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case is underway at the CBI headquarters.

Earlier, AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office in the national capital on Sunday.

The detained AAP leaders were heard chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi."BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail," Raghav Chadha said.

The AAP is protesting against the questioning of CM Kejriwal by the CBI in the Excise policy case.

Also Read

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop, says AAP after CBI summons

CBI summon was a conspiracy to arrest CM Arvind Kejriwal, says AAP MP

If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then no one in world is honest: AAP supremo

MCD polls: AAP working against interests of common man in Delhi, says Nadda

Atiq Ahmad admitted to having links with Pakistan's ISI, LeT, says FIR

LG Sinha says his admin steering change in J&K with citizen's participation

Congress will approve poll promises in 1st Cabinet meet: Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Police performed duty with impartiality, says CM Ashok Gehlot

G20 HWG meet in Goa to consolidate existing initiatives in health sector

Ahead of his appearance before the central investigative agency in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on Sunday.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other top leaders of the party.

Before heading to the CBI office, Kejriwal said that the central agency will arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given the orders.

In a video message released on Sunday morning, Kejriwal said, "They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions."

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha called Kejriwal "Lord Krishna" and called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "Kansa".

"Kansa knew that Lord Shri Krishna would finish him and, hence, made every effort and hatched many conspiracies to inflict harm on Shri Krishna. He could not even harm a hair on his head. Similarly, today the BJP knows that the AAP will bring their downfall," Chadha said.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | AAP | CBI

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon