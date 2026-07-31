Power lessons from antiquity: What ancient India taught about public office

Whether or not this expectation is justified is for democratic politics to decide, but the debate itself is remarkably old. More than 2,000 years ago, Kautilya, also known as Chanakya, laid down reference points for selecting a person to a powerful public position. The person would not be interviewed or asked for testimonials. Instead, he would be subjected to a series of secret tests in which one person offered him a bribe, another tempted him with pleasure, a third threatened him, and a fourth appealed to his conscience. Every encounter would be carefully staged, and a single lapse would spell failure.

Long before public service commissions or ethics committees came into the picture, the Arthashastra confronted a timeless question about who deserves public power. Modern memory celebrates Kautilya as the strategist behind Chandragupta Maurya’s rise, but, as indologist Patrick Olivelle argues, the Arthashastra is above all a manual of governance, and at the centre of that vision stands the minister.

The ideal amatya, a high-ranking official, or mantri, a senior counsellor, had to possess intelligence, integrity, discretion, courage and administrative ability. For a mantri, integrity was not merely desirable, but essential and non-negotiable. Noble birth counted for little without proven character. Yet Kautilya recognised that selecting good ministers was only the beginning, because keeping them honest was an even greater challenge. His answer would sound strikingly familiar to modern auditors: Ministers and officials were to be watched continuously, their accounts scrutinised, and their conduct verified.

In one of his best-known analogies, Kautilya observed that just as one cannot tell when a fish drinks water, one cannot easily detect when an official steals public money. Ministers were trustees of the state rather than mere favourites of the ruler. If amatyas and mantris abused office through corruption, negligence or disloyalty, the Arthashastra advocated investigation, dismissal, fines and, in the gravest cases, severe punishment. Public office depended on faithful service, not personal favour.

Ancient Indian political thought also recognised the opposite danger. What if the minister remained honest, but the ruler refused to listen? In the Mahabharata, Vidura repeatedly warned Dhritarashtra against Duryodhana’s jealousy, opposed the disastrous dice game, condemned Draupadi’s humiliation, and urged peace before war became inevitable, but his advice was ignored. Bhishma later drew the lesson explicitly in the Shanti Parva, arguing that rulers should value ministers who disagree rather than flatterers who merely echo their views.

Political historian Antony Black notes that ancient Indian political thought rarely imagined kingship as morally unrestricted, and ministers existed not simply to carry out commands but also to restrain power through honest and independent counsel. Some traditions went even further. The Puranic story of King Vena tells of a ruler who abandoned dharma and placed himself above moral law. The sages first advised him and repeatedly warned him, and only when every attempt at correction had failed did they remove him. They then installed Prithu after he pledged to govern for the welfare of his people. The commitment to public welfare came first, and only then the power.

Historians such as Upinder Singh and Romila Thapar read this as political symbolism rather than literal history. Yet its message remains unmistakable – legitimacy belonged to righteous governance, not merely to office. If even a king could lose legitimacy through persistent misconduct, ministers could hardly claim immunity from accountability.

Ancient India also knew political systems beyond monarchy. Republics such as the Licchavis and Vajjis (6th century BCE) governed through assemblies and councils, demonstrating that institutions, established procedures and collective decision-making were valued, alongside individual rulers. Thinkers in ancient India were less interested in glorifying rulers than in disciplining power, and they repeatedly asked how ministers should be chosen, how corruption should be detected, why rulers must heed honest advice, and when those entrusted with public office could lose their legitimacy.

They did not advocate parliamentary resignations in the modern sense, but they clearly accepted that public office was a trust rather than a personal entitlement. A minister or official who violated that trust through corruption, incompetence or persistent failure could be investigated, punished, or removed. That is why the current debate over the NEET-UG paper leak feels unexpectedly familiar. Whether any minister should resign remains a matter for democratic institutions and political judgement. The larger question is timeless: Who deserves public authority?

Kautilya’s answer was those whose character had been rigorously tested. Vidura’s answer was those willing to speak uncomfortable truths. The Puranas pointed to those who placed dharma above office. The republican traditions suggested that institutions matter more than individuals. A crown may be inherited, but a minister’s trust must always

be earned.