AI stock correction reflects a more rational market reassessment

AI is transformative. People expect it to not only generate gargantuan profits but also to alter the way society functions. It is considered so foundational in impact that it has been compared to the usage of fire or the invention of writing. Trillions have been pumped into the sector. But some investors are now reviewing financial models to apply basic valuation criteria. By traditional metrics, AI stocks may be unbelievably overvalued. AI may eventually yield huge profits. But right now, most AI names like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are burning through mountains of cash. AI-related infra stocks such as Nvidia, Hynix, AMD and the hyperscalers running AI-driven data centres are making profits. But they are ultimately dependent on demand from a buildout in a loss-making sector, which is sucking in capital without generating concrete returns.

Expectations are moderating because investors see losses mounting quarter on quarter while the timelines to profits stretch. Chipmakers and data centres may find their revenues shrinking if demand becomes unsustainable. It’s like a gold rush where the makers of mining equipment are dependent on the production of the precious metal to sustain demand. If gold is not mined in sufficient quantity, the demand for shovels eventually evaporates. This is also the quarterly reporting season. Google and Tesla plunged briefly because management in both committed to continue spending billions on AI despite losses in that segment. Meta, Microsoft and Amazon are expected to declare results in the coming days. Investors will be examining their respective AI exposures with a microscope.