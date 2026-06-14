AI with borders: US' Anthropic curbs should compel a rethink for India

Anthropic launched a controlled pilot called Project Glasswing, inviting around 50 vetted organisations, to utilise Mythos for defensive cybersecurity. Without guardrails, the fear was that it could be used to hack systems such as those used in the banking and financial industry, or even to build bioweapons. Last Tuesday, the company released Fable 5, which has guardrails designed from the learning of Glasswing. If someone tries to run Fable 5 to hack into a critical system or build a weapon, the model is supposed to revert to an earlier, less powerful iteration. The US directive apparently cited an instance where a jailbreak had been carried out to bypass safety restrictions.

Anthropic disputes the assertion on jailbreak and it can find a way to persuade the US government to roll back the order or modify it. Conspiracy theorists are suggesting that this is the US administration’s “revenge” for a prior dispute where Anthropic refused to let the Pentagon use its models for mass surveillance, and the development of autonomous weapons. However, the order alters the perceptions of policymakers and investors. Anthropic is seeking to launch an initial public offering (IPO), and would, before the order, have been able to raise funds at a valuation of over $1 trillion. OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, has similar IPO intentions. This order brings to the table some policy uncertainties that value matrices would find hard to account for.

But what happens if an AI model is so good that governments refuse to let it be deployed commercially? There has been talk of moving to a decentralised AI development model, where no single government has the powers to revoke access. However, other governments may emulate the US, and decentralisation would involve setting up byzantine corporate structures to tap capital.