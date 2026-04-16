Fiscal demands: Rising global public debt poses risk to growth outlook

As the IMF data shows, governments refinancing debt at higher interest rates have seen interest payments rise sharply over the past few years, from 2 per cent to about 3 per cent of global GDP. Given that the global debt stock is expected to increase in the coming years, interest payments may rise further. A full 1 percentage point increase in interest payments means that in the aggregate governments would spend less on areas relating to growth and development, which could affect long-term growth potential. The increase in public debt in some countries can have wider financial and economic implications. The United States (US), for example, is running a general government Budget deficit worth 7-8 per cent of GDP. The US Congressional Budget Office’s long-term projections, released in February, also showed that the Budget deficit in the world’s largest economy had increased structurally. Compared to the average of 3.8 per cent over the past 50 years, the federal Budget deficit is expected to increase to 6.7 per cent of GDP in 2036. The IMF projections paint a similar picture.

Given the global status of its markets, currency, and government debt, a structurally higher Budget deficit in the US would absorb a larger share of global savings, directly impacting capital flows and the cost of capital. This is particularly important for India because it runs a current-account deficit and depends on foreign savings to bridge its savings-investment gap. It has been facing a balance-of-payments deficit due to capital outflows, which is putting pressure on the rupee. Although supplementing domestic savings with international savings is considered normal for a fast-growing economy like India, the current global economic and political environment suggests that even some basic economic assumptions may need revisiting.