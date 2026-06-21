Primary drivers: Mega IPOs could boost interest in Indian markets

The NSE is cash-rich, with its turnover growing steadily at over 18 per cent. It has a zero-debt balance sheet, and over ₹17,000 crore of cash reserves. It reported a profit after tax (PAT) of over ₹10,300 crore in 2025-26, achieving a net margin of 63 per cent and distributing ₹8,660 crore as dividend. The high payout is prompted by regulations that prevent exchanges from investing in risky assets. Investors can expect to enjoy similar dividend payouts unless regulations are relaxed to allow the NSE to invest in a wider pool of assets. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) with multiple institutions selling small portions of their holdings. The NSE has been seeking to list for many years but has been held back by legal and regulatory concerns. The IPO will unlock value. The smaller BSE (which is, however, growing faster) trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 67. The NSE could be valued at comparable multiples.

The Jio Platforms IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 270 million equity shares (2.9 per cent of post-issue equity capital). About ₹27,500 crore of the IPO proceeds will be utilised to prepay or repay borrowings. Jio leads the telecom-services segment in revenue share. The Jio management aims to migrate all subscribers to 5G by 2030 while advancing India’s leadership position in 6G. It also aims to provide high-speed home broadband (HBB) in every part of India through JioAirFiber by continuing its fibre rollout. This will enable it to digitise Indian enterprises and small businesses on a large scale and make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to all. Jio might also enter the satellite broadband market and is setting up massive AI data-centre capacity to take India’s deeptech capabilities global. Reliance will continue to hold about a 66 per cent stake in Jio after the IPO. Recent guidance indicates a target of doubling operating profits in the next five years.