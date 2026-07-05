Spanning two oceans: The India-Japan partnership grows deeper steadily

As part of its strategy to recover some of the lost ground — and to contain the ambitions of China — it has sought to build security partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. Earlier this year, it took a major step forward in this respect when it dropped its decades-long moratorium on the export of defence equipment. New rules passed by Japan’s Parliament allow the export of lethal weaponry to 17 countries, including India. This is the context in which the statement emerging from the summit — that both sides would jointly develop defence equipment — should be seen. India’s requirement of more advanced defence-industrial technology at a time when US sources are unreliable, European sources overcommitted, and Russian sources unpredictable means that this is a vital addition to a diversified defence portfolio.

Security and economics are not, in today’s world, particularly distinct realms. The availability of microchips determines defence preparedness and comprehensive national strength; and cutting off vital inputs such as rare earths (the production and processing of which is currently dominated by Chinese companies) can strangle a country’s economy as well as its advanced defence manufacturing. Thus, building resilience into these supply chains is vital. The Japanese, who were first subjected to an informal export ban on rare earths by Beijing as long ago as 2010, are far more prepared than India from an economic-security perspective. There is much for India to learn in this respect, and thus the frameworks and working groups related to economic security agreed upon are welcome.