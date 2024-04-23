Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: A fascinating chart, champion nation and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

World Bank

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government’s early preparations for the new World Bank index Business Ready (B-READY) reflect the renewed focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) as an enabler for economic growth. Such a proactive approach is good but even a more robust, qualitative index is likely to skim the surface of an economy where the shadow of the licence raj looms over the culture of investment and economic activity – from the lowest factory inspector to the highest policy maker.  To become a credible investment destination for the world, India needs to streamline its policies at state and Centre and insulate them from the vagaries of politics and policy uncertainty, the top edit points out. Read it here

 
In other views:

The second edit argues that Dommaraju Gukesh’s achievement reflects the advantages of India’s chess ecosystem. Read it here

Vinayak Chatterjee outlines how India is pushing hard on chip manufacturing. Read it here

Akash Prakash says compared to Africa and China, India is well positioned on multiple fronts and should not squander the opportunity to surge ahead. Read it here

 
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘We can assume from yesterday’s speech at Banswara that even PM Narendra Modi has become restless’
 
Bhartiya Adivasi Party leader Rajkumar Roat
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

