Best of BS Opinion: A fascinating chart, champion nation and more

The government’s early preparations for the new World Bank index Business Ready (B-READY) reflect the renewed focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) as an enabler for economic growth. Such a proactive approach is good but even a more robust, qualitative index is likely to skim the surface of an economy where the shadow of the licence raj looms over the culture of investment and economic activity – from the lowest factory inspector to the highest policy maker. To become a credible investment destination for the world, India needs to streamline its policies at state and Centre and insulate them from the vagaries of politics and policy uncertainty, the top edit points out. Read it here
