Best of BS Opinion: Direction and delivery are not the same

Transitions often begin with the right words. Modernisation, reform, sustainability, inclusion, digitisation and Viksit Bharat all signal direction. But direction and delivery are not the same. The harder question is whether institutions have the operating model to carry ambition through: The skills, incentives, governance, infrastructure and accountability that turn intent into durable change.

Our first editorial today, “Fallen on hard times” , looks at India’s IT sector at a moment of pressure. The industry is facing a difficult mix of weak global demand, political and immigration uncertainty in the US, and the rapid rise of AI. The old model of large-scale outsourcing and headcount-led growth is under strain. Companies are delaying recruitment, reducing fresher intake and rethinking workforces as AI moves into coding, customer support and cloud-related work. The editorial’s point is not that Indian IT is finished, but that the transition will require new capabilities, higher-value services, and a different talent strategy.

The second editorial, “Improving incentives” , applies the same test to Delhi’s EV policy. Cleaner mobility is a sound objective, and the city needs to reduce pollution from transport. But incentives matter only when they match the realities of adoption. Subsidies, scrappage support, charging infrastructure, fiscal costs and the affordability of electric vehicles must work together for adoption to deepen. A policy that looks ambitious on paper can underperform if it does not address the practical constraints faced by consumers, manufacturers and the public exchequer. The transition to cleaner transport needs more than targets; it needs an incentive structure that can survive real-world use.

In “Renewing the cooperative promise” , Swaminathan J argues that urban cooperative banks need to combine their old values with contemporary capabilities. These institutions were built on trust, local knowledge and community-based finance. But that legacy alone is no longer enough. They now need stronger governance, professional management, technology adoption, better risk systems, consolidation where necessary, and clearer accountability. The challenge is to preserve the cooperative character while building institutions fit for modern finance.

Ajay Kumar’s column, “The great data game” , takes the argument to India’s digital economy. Data can drive innovation, governance and economic growth, but only if the framework around it is credible. India needs clarity on data protection, consent, localisation, cybersecurity, competition, enforcement and the capacity of the state to regulate without stifling innovation. The opportunity is large, but so are the risks. A data economy cannot be built on aspiration alone; it needs institutions that can manage trust, rights and growth at the same time.

In “Blurred vision document for Viksit Bharat” , his review of Monica Sood’s The Economic DNA of Viksit Bharat, V Kumaraswamy writes that the goal of making India a developed economy is compelling, but the vision seems blurred. Big ambitions require sharper diagnosis, more credible pathways and a better account of how reforms will be executed.

India does not lack transition plans. The real test, as these pieces point out, is whether it can build the operating systems to make them work.