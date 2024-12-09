Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Trump 2.0 is not a fluke, policy balance, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Indian growth

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Conditions for India’s growth, future of the environment, and the big question and the central bank
 
If he gets another term, what will be its duration? Tamal Bandyopadhyay is talking about the Reserve Bank of India’s 25th governor, Shaktikanta Das, who will complete his term on Tuesday.
 
Sunita Narain looks at the environmental implications of Donald Trump’s return to presidential office.
 
Ajay Shah says the intellectual and institutional capabilities of the advanced economies are facing unprecedented challenges in their attempt at maintaining social cohesion and creating conditions for safety and optimism for private persons.
   
She (Mamata Banerjee) is a capable leader and has the right to say it (about leading the INDIA bloc). The MPs she has sent to Parliament are hardworking and aware.

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

