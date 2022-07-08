Can incidents involving SpiceJet be brushed aside as blip?

-
Speaking to Business Standard, aviation safety expert Captain Amit Singh said, there has been a general rise in incidents in last 6 months. We‘ve seen accidents with trainer aircraft, small planes and helicopters. But the Indian aviation industry is apperently happy with doing the bare minimum.
Captain Amit Singh said, DGCA’s comments on SpiceJet highlights systemic failure. Regulator’s action is coming too late, said, adding that DGCA has regulations in place, but implementation is the problem.
