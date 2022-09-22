Can Roche stay ahead of the competition in the next 125 years?

Q: How would you describe the 125-year journey of Roche in terms of the learning and mistakes?

[Hoffman]

>Roche Holding AG is one of the oldest healthcare in the world

>Made more goods than mistakes in the past 125 years

Q: What do the next 125 years look like?

[Hoffman]

>The next 125 years look more challenging than the past 125 years

>Front winds are stronger than they were in the past

[Duschmale]

>Look back at 125 years to see how the company re-invented itself and stayed relevant, while the world around it changed dramatically

Q: How do you think you are able to separate ownership and executing business efficiently?

[Hoffman]

>Fourth and fifth generation are in the business now

>The idea that ownership is an active role takes a while to demonstrate and put into practice

>Role of an owner is not the same as that of a manager

>A manager needs to go into the detail of the presentation of strategy

>Owner, in a family ownership, needs to be able to dispose and organise things in the long term

>Owner needs to have an understanding of the business, to be able to take the big strategy direction for the company

Q: What kind of strategic changes have you initiated after the pandemic, and what do they mean for India?

[Hoffman]

>Strategies didn’t change only because the outside conditions changed

>Working on a strategy with one side on diagnostics, and the other side on pharmaceuticals

>Diagnostics has demonstrated its value in dealing with public health during the pandemic

>Operating principal of the company: Go where science takes you

>Strategic vision is important, but at times we need to do a reality check

Q: What are your thoughts on the role of India during Covid19?

[Duschmalé]

>Vaccination programme that India managed to put together is stunning

[Hoffmann]

>Want to see what a country of 1.4 billion people is spectacularly managing the vaccination programme