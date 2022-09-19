JUST IN
We should go public when the timing is right: OYO's Steve Albrechts
Tax bias affecting domestic play in private credit funds: Top Avendus exec
PFC eyes new infra, net zero value chain: Chairman & MD R S Dhillon
AI has moved from experiment to adoption: IBM Research AI's Sriram Raghavan
We are being penalised far more than we should have been: Byju Raveendran
Want our protection segment to be in double digits: Kotak Life MD & CEO
DIIs have been circumspect about market rally: Aditya Birla MF CIO
Existing players will join once penetration crosses single digits: ONDC CEO
Banks could consolidate with NBFCs as valuations looking sensible: Girotra
NRIs can make bill payments for family members via BBPS soon: CEO
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
Can Fin Homes MD & CEO Girish Kousgi resigns citing personal reasons
Business Standard

We should go public when the timing is right: OYO's Steve Albrechts

'There are many factors and parameters that we are going to weigh', he said

Topics
Oyo | Q&A | OYO Hotels & Homes

Shivani Shinde 

Steve Albrechts
Steve Albrechts, non-executive director on the board of OYO Hotels and Homes

The board members of OYO, which has filed its latest financial report with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), held a meeting on Monday to discuss the road map for the IPO-bound company. Steve Albrechts, non-executive director on the board of OYO Hotels and Homes, San Francisco, and also head of the audit committee at the company, in an interview with Shivani Shinde talks about the latest financial numbers, governance and leadership issues, and the future course of action for the hospitality services platform. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Oyo

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 20:26 IST

`
.