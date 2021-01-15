Exclusive interview: Huawei India CEO on 5G auctions, pandemic challenges

-
ALSO READ
Cut the reserve price
Bharti Airtel to stay away from 5G auctions, as prices exorbitant: Vittal
Telecom operators sound alarm over India-specific standard for 5G
DoT looks for more spectrum to meet 5G demand of telecom companies
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
-
Chinese telecom equipment major Huawei has been facing the undercurrents of the ongoing geo-political situation for some time.
Nivedita Mookerji of Business Standard met the Huawei India CEO, David Li, in New Delhi to talk about the company's plans for 2021, 5G telecom auctions slated for later this year, the Covid vaccines, and more.
Listen to the full interview
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU