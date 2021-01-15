Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for HIV treatment medicine

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma Science gets USFDA nod for generic Prednisone tablets
Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for Ethacrynic Acid tablets
Strides Pharma gets US FDA nod for generic anti-inflammatory drug
Strides Pharma shares zoom 8% on US FDA approval for Ursodiol tablets
Strides Pharma hits a fresh 52-week high; stock gains 14% in one week
-
Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, has received approval from the US health regulator for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, used to treat HIV.
The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Truvada tablets of Gilead Sciences.
Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets in the strengths of 200 mg/300 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.
Quoting IQVIA moving annual total (MAT) November 2020 data, Strides Pharma Science said the US market for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg is approximately USD 2.4 billion.
The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market," the company added.
The company has 127 cumulative abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with USFDA of which 95 ANDAs have been approved and 32 are pending approval.
Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 929 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU