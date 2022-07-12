What does Adani's 5G spectrum bid mean for the likes of Jio and Airtel?

-
ALSO READ
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know
IPL 2022 Auction Live: Ishan shines on Day1, bought at Rs 15.25 Cr by MI
5G auction, flat subscriber growth may weigh on Airtel, Voda Idea stocks
Decks cleared for 5G auction but will you enjoy the benefits anytime soon?
-
Mohit Mittal, Partner, Praxis Global Alliance says Adani will pilot 5G services in their operations first before offering to others. Captive testing and capital give Adani upper hand in offering enterprise 5G, he says adding that Adani can target business by size or industry depending on strategy.
Telcos also fear that the Adani group’s long-term strategy could be to enter consumer mobility space through the acquisition of a telco or through taking a strategic position in one of them.
Could this be a Jio moment for the enterprise telecom segment, where a new entrant with deep pockets, competitive advantages and new technology ends up cornering a significant share of the pie?
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU