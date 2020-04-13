Aarogya Setu app: Things you need to know about govt's Covid-19 tracker

Today, India has entered Day 20 of its 21-day nationwide lockdown, with a total of 9,240 Covid-19 positive cases, and 331 deaths, as of noon, according to the Worldometer.



While some states are still waiting for a formal announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to come today, to extend the lockdown, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha and Telangana have already announced an extension.



With the number of Covid-19 cases escalating in the country, the government has come up with Aarogya Setu app, designed to alert users if they have come in close proximity with any positive patient.



The app does this by tracking through a Bluetooth and location-generated social graph. Besides, it also calculates the user's risk of infection based on recency and proximity of Covid-19 patients.



Listen to the podcast to know more about the Aarogya Setu app.