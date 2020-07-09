China defends WHO; biggest one-day jump in cases in India: Covid updates

With a daily increase of 24,879 in total cases, India’s tally has risen from 742,417 to 767,296, an increase of 3.4 per cent. Death toll has reached 21,129, with 487 fatalities in a day.



India is the third-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.



The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,771), Karnataka (1,230), Telangana (921), Tamil Nadu (641), and Uttar Pradesh (466).



With 19,847 new recoveries, India’s recovery rate has fallen to 61.2 per cent and death rate remains unchanged at 2.8 per cent.



