JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

China defends WHO; biggest one-day jump in cases in India: Covid updates

Gilead Sciences Inc said it has started an early-stage study of its antiviral Covid-19 treatment remdesivir that can be inhaled, for use outside of hospitals

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | World Health Organisation

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

As per IRDAI, Corona Kavach will cover the cost of treatment of any co-morbid conditions, including pre-existing conditions

With a daily increase of 24,879 in total cases, India’s tally has risen from 742,417 to 767,296, an increase of 3.4 per cent. Death toll has reached 21,129, with 487 fatalities in a day.

India is the third-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.

The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,771), Karnataka (1,230), Telangana (921), Tamil Nadu (641), and Uttar Pradesh (466).

With 19,847 new recoveries, India’s recovery rate has fallen to 61.2 per cent and death rate remains unchanged at 2.8 per cent.

Click podcast for more
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU