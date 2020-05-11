Covid-19: China, S Korea deal with new flare-ups; India to resume trains

India has recorded an increase of 4,213 cases in 24 hours. Its total tally of cases has reached 67,152 and the death toll 2,206, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Besides positive cases, India’s testing capacity has been scaled to almost 95,000 tests per day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, is holding a video conference with chief ministers (CMs) of all states today to discuss the exit plan from the ongoing lockdown.

And, the government has proposed to make the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flyers.

We do have some good news, too, especially for people stranded in different parts of the nation. Indian Railways is resuming its passenger train services from tomorrow, with 15 sets of trains running between Delhi and other cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

