JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Covid-19: China, S Korea deal with new flare-ups; India to resume trains

In South Korea, more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos have been shut down in Seoul after the discovery of dozens of infections linked to a popular entertainment district

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | IRCTC

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A traveller adjusts her face shield outside Hankou Railway Station. Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India has recorded an increase of 4,213 cases in 24 hours. Its total tally of cases has reached 67,152 and the death toll 2,206, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Besides positive cases, India’s testing capacity has been scaled to almost 95,000 tests per day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, is holding a video conference with chief ministers (CMs) of all states today to discuss the exit plan from the ongoing lockdown.

And, the government has proposed to make the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flyers.

We do have some good news, too, especially for people stranded in different parts of the nation. Indian Railways is resuming its passenger train services from tomorrow, with 15 sets of trains running between Delhi and other cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Click Podcast for more
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 12:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU