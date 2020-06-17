JUST IN
Covid-19: India's death toll, new findings of virus in wastewater plants

Japanese researchers confirmed the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater plants, a finding that could serve as a signal for future outbreaks

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

In the last 24 hours, India added close to 11,000 cases in its tally, taking its caseload to 3,54,065. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 11,903 with 2,003 new fatalities — the most in a day.

With this, India has become the eighth-most-affected country by death toll.

Two states each reported their sharpest single-day spikes: Haryana (550), and Andhra Pradesh (385).

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (2,701), Delhi (1,859), Tamil Nadu (1,515), Haryana (550), and Gujarat (522).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his virtual meet with chief ministers today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be the part of today’s virtual meeting.

Wed, June 17 2020.

