Covid-19: India's death toll, new findings of virus in wastewater plants

In the last 24 hours, India added close to 11,000 cases in its tally, taking its caseload to 3,54,065. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 11,903 with 2,003 new fatalities — the most in a day.

With this, India has become the eighth-most-affected country by death toll.

Two states each reported their sharpest single-day spikes: Haryana (550), and Andhra Pradesh (385).

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (2,701), Delhi (1,859), Tamil Nadu (1,515), Haryana (550), and Gujarat (522).

Prime Minister will continue his virtual meet with chief ministers today. Defence Minister and Home Minister will also be the part of today’s virtual meeting.

