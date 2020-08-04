JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Covid-19 testing in India hits record high; WHO warns of 'no silver bullet'

US President Donald Trump argued that lockdowns cause more harm than good

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus, emerging markets

In the last 24-hours, India reported over 52,000 new cases. However, the country has also recorded the highest single-day testing by conducting over 6.6 lakh Covid-19 tests on Tuesday.

Click podcast for more
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 11:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU