CBRE's Anshuman Magazine on real estate's future

Q: I will begin by asking you the Covid story. What happened to the Indian real-estate sector really during that time?

>First impact of Covid-lockdown was on the ongoing constructions



>Another impact on the sector was investor decision-making becoming slow, because of the uncertaintiesAns:>Impact of the extended lockdown could have been much worse for the sector>Recovery was substantial in a short period of timeAns:>Recovery witnessed in all segments of real estate>Recovery in the residential sector started picking up first, because of the pent-up demand>Low interest rates also drove demand in the residential sector>India’s office market is primarily driven by technology firmsAns:>Expects the residential sector to thrive, as people are increasingly looking at a better quality of life>Office spaces are expected to do better than last year>Real estate in India undergoing expansion on the logistics side>Data centres, co-living spaces and student housings are coming back to life after Covid-restrictionsAns:>Hybrid work model is here to stay>Technology companies in India are expanding>Young people want to go out to work>Tech firms, BPOs, software development companies can leverage a lot of facilities when employees work from officeAns:>The confidence is real specially in Asia, where the mindset is physical asset gives maximum comfort to most investors>Real estate is an essential part of diversified investment>Historically, the returns on investment in real estate have been unparallel in India>Since it’s an overall undersupplied market, real estate investment will continue to give returns>Anyone investing in real estate should take an informed decisionAns:>Too much regulation slows down development, but RERA regulations should be followed>Investors and home buyers should do their legal due diligence before investing in real estateAns:>Prices are expected to go up, but it’s difficult to calculate how much>Reason for the price rise, besides demand, is inflation>Input cost have gone up>Abnormal price rises are not likely to happen