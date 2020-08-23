Covid updates: India performs 800k tests, SOP for resuming film production

India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 3 million mark with 69,239 fresh cases and 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated & 56,706 deaths, according to Ministry of Health.



The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process. In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.



Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting announced standard operating procedure for film and TV programme shooting. The shooting of films and tv serials can be resumed now while following the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks except for the people who are being recorded on camera.



