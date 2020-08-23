90 patients asymptomatic among 97 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Arunachal

As many as 90 patients are asymptomatic among 97 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, the State Health Department informed.

A total of 3,223 people have been tested positive for the disease so far including 990 active cases.

India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The said that India's case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

