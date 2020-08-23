Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 60,000, caseload at 556,000

-
Mexico now has a total of more than 556,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 60,200, according to Health Ministry officials.
"Pandemic figures have been demonstrating a decline in the past weeks, the same is happening with confirmed fatalities, the number of which has reached 60,254," the ministry's Director for Epidemiology Ana Lucia De la Garza Barroso said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter on Saturday.
Mexico confirmed 6,482 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 556,216. In the past 24 hours, 644 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in Mexico.
On Friday, Mexico reported nearly 6,000 new coronavirus cases and 504 new deaths from COVID-19.
Mexico has the third-largest coronavirus death toll, after the United States (more than 176,000 deaths) and Brazil (over 114,000 deaths).
