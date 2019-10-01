JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Here are the new loan rates and charges that SBI has introduced today

According to the new rules, SBI will allow 8-10 free ATM transactions a month for customers with average monthly balances of up to Rs 25,000 in their savings accounts

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SBI

Are u an SBI account holder? if your answer is yes, then you must know about some of the most important changes that have been introduced today, that is October 1.

State Bank of India has revised its service charges and also adopted the repo rate as the external benchmark for its floating-rate loans.

Listen to the podcast to know more
First Published: Tue, October 01 2019. 15:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU