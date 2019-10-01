JUST IN
D K Shivakumar produced before Delhi court, ED seeks extension of custody

Shivakumar was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar who had on September 25 declined to grant him bail

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar leaves after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, was sent to the ED custody till September 13 by the court
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, was produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The ED sought extension of Shivakumar's judicial custody and permission to quiz him in Tihar jail where he is lodged.

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar who had on September 25 declined to grant him bail.

The court had noted that Shivakumar was an influential person and if released, may influence the witnesses or tamper with documents.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.
