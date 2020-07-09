Highlights of PM Modi's address at the India Global Week 2020

Addressing the India Global Week 2020 today, Prime Minister said the has started seeing "green shoots" of recovery and that the country remains one of the most open economies in the world.



While the PM did not get into the specifics of his statement about “green shoots of economic recovery”, he did seem to try allay apprehensions that India could turn more protectionist with his call for an ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’, or self-reliant India. Prime Minister said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about being self-contained or closed to the world. It is about being self-reliant and self-generating." Modi said India remained one of the most open economies and invited investments in India’s defence, space and agriculture sectors.



Secondly, he said India’s ability to reform and rejuvenate will help in global revival. "Indians are natural reformers. History shows that India has overcome every challenge be it social or economic. On the one hand, India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic. With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on the health of the economy," he said.

"We are laying the red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today," he added.



The India Global Week 2020 is a three-day virtual conference being held from July 9 to July 11. The event, whose theme is 'The Revival: India and a Better New World', will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

Listen to the podcast for more