JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

India sees 1 million cases in just 12 days, ICMR launches a vaccine portal

West Bengal has become the first state to allow cinema halls, all musical, dance, recital and magic shows from 1 October, with a limited number of participants

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
Photo: Bloomberg

On Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research launched a dedicated vaccine and clinical registry portal that provides information on the Covid-19 and other vaccines.

That apart, India added over 70,000 new cases since yesterday, over 700 casualties and more than 84,000 recoveries.
In view of this, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that the country has reported close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries in the past month.

Tune in to the podcast for more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 13:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU