Kashmir 2.0 in Modi 2.0: Five key points you shouldn't miss on J&K, Ladakh

Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a resolution revoking the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and passed a Bill to split the state into two Union Territories.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Army personnel stand guard during restrictions, in Jammu, Monday, Aug 05, 2019 (Photo: PTI)
Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a resolution revoking the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and passed a Bill to split the state into two Union Territories, as Home Minister Amit Shah promised to restore full statehood after normalcy is restored in the militancy-hit region.

Under Article 370 of the Constitution, Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed complete autonomy and the state legislature was free to draft its own laws except in the areas of communications, defense, finance, and foreign affairs.

Also, Indian citizens were prohibited from purchasing land in the state.

So, what will exactly change in J&K if the Lok Sabha today passes the Reorganisation Bill?

First Published: Tue, August 06 2019. 10:09 IST

