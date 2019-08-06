Kashmir 2.0 in Modi 2.0: Five key points you shouldn't miss on J&K, Ladakh

Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a resolution revoking the special constitutional status of and passed a Bill to split the state into two Union Territories, as Home Minister promised to restore full statehood after normalcy is restored in the militancy-hit region.

Under of the Constitution, enjoyed complete autonomy and the state legislature was free to draft its own laws except in the areas of communications, defense, finance, and foreign affairs.

Also, Indian citizens were prohibited from purchasing land in the state.

So, what will exactly change in J&K if the Lok Sabha today passes the Reorganisation Bill?



