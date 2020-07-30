NASA Perseverance Mars Rover to liftoff today: Everything you need to know

-
The rover, with high-priority science goal to address key questions on the possibility of life on Mars, is being seen as the next big step ahead of the proposed future manned missions. (NASA)
With the launch of UAE's Hope Probe and China's Tianwen-1, the race to explore Mars has intensified. NASA is all set to send its Perseverance Rover Mission on Thursday as the Red Planet makes its closest approach to Earth. The mission aims to study ancient microbial life on the planet and get the ground ready for the proposed manned missions in the future. Meanwhile, ISRO has plans of its own with Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan-3.
Tune into the podcast to know more interesting and exciting details about the ongoing explorations in the outer space.
