TMS Ep285: Helicopter tourism, poverty, markets, Digital Banking Units

Just over three months after a helicopter went down into Arabian sea near Bombay High leaving four dead, another chopper carrying pilgrims crashed into the hills in Uttarakhand killing seven on-board. Weather was adverse in both the cases and pilots were also new to the machines. These two mishaps and some recent emergency landings -- including the one involving UP CM Yogi Adityanath in June -- raise one question? Is India’s civil helicopter landscape being regulated efficiently? And what will be its future like as the government ramps up the infrastructure to give a leg up to the sector?

The government with the help of private players is trying to make helicopter rides affordable for everyone. But such a ride still remains a distant dream for a large section of the population. Two back-to-back reports from prominent international organisations have put figures to India’s successes and shortcomings in its fight against poverty. A World Bank report said that the pandemic pushed 56 million Indians into poverty. While a UNDP report said that 415 million Indians were taken out of poverty between 2005-06 and 2019-20 -- a period of 15 years till the pandemic struck. Get an insight into India’s prolonged struggle against poverty and its by-products like malnutrition.

India’s ability to rein-in poverty will determine its economic growth and a better per capita GDP. Moving on, equity markets across the globe underwent a roller-coaster ride in the Samvat 2078. And as we enter Samvat 2079, analysts believe that the domestic market’s outperformance against global peers will sustain as fundamentals and profitability of Indian corporate improves. We guide you through what top brokerages are betting on this Samvat and the way ahead for markets.

From markets lets move on to banking. To ensure financial inclusion, banks are opening specialised branches for delivering products and services. These paperless branches are being called units. Lets know more about it in episode of the podcast.