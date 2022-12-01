TMS Ep315: E-rupee, Vande Bharat, Bank stocks, Alternative investment funds

India’s digital rupee is making its retail debut today. Soon, people like you and me will be able to use this digital currency for daily transactions. Now, if you already use digital wallets and UPI, you may ask, how will e-rupee be any different?

Meanwhile, in another milestone for India, the third version of semi-high speed train chugged off from the stable of Integral Coach Factory recently. The government is now keen on starting its export too. And it also plans to roll-out over 300 more of these trains in near future. But one of the main brains behind this sophisticated train, Sudhanshu Mani, is a reclusive man. Business Standard caught up with him to learn more about his journey

Let us move on to markets now. The rally in public sector banks, after their impressive September quarter performance, may soon fizzle out. While the outlook for the sector remains optimistic, analysts say the Street has priced in all the positives. With over 70% rally in the Nifty PSU Bank index, in just 5 months, should investors turn to their private peers for better returns?

Markets regulator Sebi recently told RBI that some non-bank lenders were ever-greening loans by using . But what exactly is this fund? Listen to this podcast to find out