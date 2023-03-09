TMS Ep385: India's economic indicators, GQG, markets, Phone Link app

Indian economy grew at a weaker-than-expected 4.4% in Q3 of the current financial year. Slowdown in consumer demand was one of the reasons. While the government says that the Q3 GDP numbers will be revised upwards, experts point out that rural economic growth is still slow. So, what does the data say? Also, what do select high-frequency indicators suggest about consumption and do they back up the recent GDP data?

A good monsoon, meanwhile, may revive rural consumption. If only El Nino doesn’t play a spoilsport. Let us move on to a subject which has kept most investors on the edge for a while now. The Adani-Hindenburg saga continues to add new chapters. At a time when investors are trying to reduce their exposure to the Adani group, a Florida-based asset management firm has bought in almost $2 billion worth of stakes. It’s the GQG Partners led by its co-founder Rajiv Jain. So why is GQG gung ho on Adani?

It is not only the Adani stocks that are gathering steam. Indian equities have also shown a smart rebound in March with benchmark indices rising 1.5%. Are all the negatives priced in, and is the worst over? Take a look at the risks that investors need to be mindful of.

After the financial markets, let us see how technology is evolving, and integrating. Connecting your Android phone to a computer or a laptop has always been a difficult task. But Microsoft’s Your Phone app had made it possible. And now, the company has launched an advanced version called Microsoft Phone Link app. It will also help you connect the computer with the iPhone. Find out more about it in this episode of the podcast.