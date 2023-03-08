JUST IN
Study by AIIMS-Gorakhpur reveals relation of smoke, severity of Covid-19
Women have played important role in nation building: HP Dy CM Agnihotri
Rise in Covid cases not of huge concern, outbreak in endemic stage: Experts
Nita M Ambani launches Her Circle EveryBODY Project on Women's Day
Unesco's institute seeks to be associated with Bengal's education system
Kerala government announces major schemes for women entrepreneurs
Assam tourists department eyes over 10 mn domestic traveller in FY23
Energy industry needs investment to meet global demand: OPEC Chief
Markets regulator Sebi asks investors to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31
Assam's lady police officers reminisce work experience on Women's Day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Study by AIIMS-Gorakhpur reveals relation of smoke, severity of Covid-19
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

All-women crews of Central Railway operate Deccan Queen, Mumbai local

The Central Railway operated the prestigious Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and CSMT-Kalyan ladies special local train with all-women crews to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday

Topics
Central Railway | Mumbai local train

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A suburban local train, running only for people associated with essential services, approches a station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Thane
Representative Image

The Central Railway operated the prestigious Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and CSMT-Kalyan ladies special local train with all-women crews to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday.

Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco-pilot in Asia, operated the Deccan Queen with Sayali Sawardekar as assistant loco pilot. Leena Francis discharged the responsibility of train manager (guard) while a team of six women head travelling ticket examiners led by chief ticket inspector Jiji John and Deepa Vaidya guided and assisted the passengers, the CR said in a release. Mumtaz Kazi, who carries the distinction of being the first suburban motorwoman of Asia, operated the K99 local, a ladies special train running between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Kalyan. Mayuri Kamble worked as guard of the train, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Central Railway

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 21:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU