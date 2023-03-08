Maharashtra's new women's policy to be rolled out during Budget session

Maharashtra's new women's policy would be introduced during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature, the government said on Wednesday.

Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly while replying to a debate on the issue.

The debate on women's policy had been initiated in the House to mark International Women's Day.

The state government will take note of all the suggestions put forth by the MLAs with regard to welfare, security and empowerment of women, Lodha said. The government will also table its performance report on decisions related to regularly, he added. The new policy will be practical, he said, adding that a'tourist policy' for women will also be announced.

A 'janata durbar' will be held for women at the district level every month where 50 complaints will be taken up, he said. A women's bazaar to promote products of Self-Help Groups has also been proposed every month in all districts, the minister added.

As much as 50 percent of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds should be allocated for women's causes, he said.

Lodha also defended the interfaith marriage committee set up by the government, saying the government was committed to ensure there was no repeat of the Shraddha Walkar case in the state. Speaking later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that residential and commercial complexes will have special 250 sqft Hirkani wards and they will not be counted in the Floor Space Index consumed by the construction.

