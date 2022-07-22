TMSEp221: Service price, FMCG recovery, Reliance Industries, pullback rally

Surprise has almost become an inherent part of our bill payments. Usually there is a marked difference between the charges that we are promised at the beginning, and what we shell out at the end of the service, whether we are dining at a restaurant, booking an air ticket or purchasing a movie ticket online. We ask if regulatory intervention is required to ensure price transparency.
Like the restaurant industry, the FMCG sector too went through a difficult phase in the last two years. High input costs and a drop in demand -- especially in rural areas -- forced the consumer goods sector to bite the bullet. It passed on the price hike to consumers and reduced the grammage per pack. But, after a drop in the prices of palm oil and some other commodities, are things looking up for the sector now?
Things seem to be looking up for stock markets too. Nifty closed above 16,600 on Thursday while Sensex gained 284 points. Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Industries seem to be at crossroads. On one hand, the government has slashed windfall tax on fuel exports. On the other, Singapore Gross Refining Margins are down from a peak of 30 dollars a barrel to just about 4 dollars a barrel. This, analysts fear, may evaporate the conglomerate’s ‘abnormal’ profits in Q1FY23. Take a dive into the road ahead for RIL.
Markets tend to witness pullback rallies or reversal, after witnessing steep one-sided moves. This episode of the podcast will help you understand the three key parameters to identify a pullback and how can you use it and for, both, short-term and long-term gains.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU