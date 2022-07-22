MP govt clears Rs 11K cr project under Jal Jeevan Mission for 18 districts

-
-
Madhya Pradesh is set start another project for tap water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, an ambitious project of the Centre, which will cater to 18 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior.
The project worth Rs 11,000 crore was approved by the public health engineering department of the state government.
Through this scheme, arrangements will be made to provide water through tap connections in every household of the rural population of 18 districts.
The project will provide drinking water facility to more than 9.3 lakh families of 6261 villages.
"These schemes will fulfil drinking water needs of more than 71 lakh rural population of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Mandla, Khargone, Khandwa, Betul, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Datia and Shivpuri districts," a statement issued by the government said.
The government said that so far, more than 51.15 rural families across the state have been provided water via taps in their homes through the works being done under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
--IANS
pd/arm
