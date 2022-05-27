What is downtrading?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep137: Rupee-ruble trade, Sri Lanka, FMCG stocks, payment gateway
TMS Ep126: Economic challenges of UP & Punjab, DK Joshi, markets, CSR
FMCG categories see sharp downtrading in markets, shows data
TMS Ep127: Price rise, Colombo Port City, markets, IMPS
TMS Ep135: Inflation, Covid-induced changes, cement stocks, gig economy
-
It is a word that companies dread. Downtrading is a consumer behaviour where buyers switch from an expensive or bigger product to either low unit packs or lower-end brands. This can lead to a drop in volumes for FMCG companies.
When high inflation puts the purchasing power of consumers under pressure, they resort to downtrading, be it in small-ticket items like packaged consumer goods and food or vehicles and durables.
Customers can either go for smaller packs of the same brand or for a more affordable brand, in the same product category.
Several major commodities such as crude oil, edible oils, wheat and steel have witnessed sharp inflation this year because of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Faced with unprecedented raw material cost pressures, companies have hiked prices to the tune of 10-15% over the last six months, which include grammage reduction in items like soaps and snacks.
Some categories have started seeing downtrading by consumers. They are shifting to economy brands or smaller Stock Keeping Units (SKUs).
The rural market has been witnessing a slowing demand scenario, specifically in discretionary categories.
In times like these, price-sensitive customers go for no-frills packs that satisfy their basic requirements.
Manufacturers, therefore, sell the same products at different price points as downtrading tests the brand loyalty of customers.
By staying at various price points, companies can sell products that suit the price demanded by different customer segments.
Products like soaps, snacks and biscuits are priced as low as 1 or 5 rupees even though profit margins of companies take a hit at that level. This is done to retain market share when there is downtrading.
The expectation from companies is that when a customer down trades, he or she can choose the lower-priced pack of the same brand rather than shift to a different brand.
Customers opt for products with lower quality or fewer features to save some cash.
But sometimes, they can switch to an entirely different product that fulfils the same need.
For example, one may switch from using a handwash liquid to soap for washing hands or switch to a different type of vegetable oil for daily cooking if it is available at a lower price for the same quantity.
With inflation compromising consumer wallet size, they are clearly giving more priority to essentials over discretionary items.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU