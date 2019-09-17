JUST IN
Zomato launches original video shows to take on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon

The food delivery platform's OTT foray comes at a time when online marketplace Amazon is going big with Prime Video and Flipkart is working on its own content vertical

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Zomato Originals

Now you can watch 3-to-15-minute long videos on the Zomato app, with the country’s oldest online food aggregator announcing a foray into over-the-top (OTT) space, starting with 6 original shows.

These short-format videos, which will be based on food, will be launched over a period of three months. The company has hired stand-up comedians and celebrity chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, among others, for the shows.

The food delivery platform’s OTT foray comes at a time when online marketplace Amazon is going big with Prime Video and Flipkart is working on its own content vertical. Listen to the podcast to know more

First Published: Tue, September 17 2019. 18:45 IST

