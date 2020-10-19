JUST IN
Business Standard

Deep Dive with AKB: Facts you should know if you plan to avail LTC facility

Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced a two-pronged stimulus package to step up capital expenditure and stimulate consumer demand

LTC for railway employees | Fiscal stimulus | Fiscal Policy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Deep Dive with AKB
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced a two-pronged stimulus package to step up capital expenditure and stimulate consumer demand during the coming festival season. But how effective will these steps prove in boosting consumption? Who stands to gain the most? Are the measures indeed the most fiscally prudent in these times?
Let's take a Deep Dive with AKB to understand.

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 01:59 IST

