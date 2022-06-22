TMSEp199: Economy's direction, hard times for fintechs, Airtel, Voda stocks

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
Rs 1,900 crore deficit likely to hit infrastructure projects in FY23
Payments Vision 2025: RBI aims to regulate BigTech, FinTechs, BNPL services
There is ambiguity over what is called BNPL: Juspay Technologies CEO
What is Fiscal Deficit?
-
The finance ministry on Monday struck a note of caution about the re-emergence of the twin deficit problem. It was also the first time the government explicitly spoke about the possibility of a fiscal slippage in the current financial year. So have the amber lights started flashing? What is the ground situation like?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, meanwhile, barred all non-bank prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers from loading credit lines-- a move which will impact fintech players. Of late, the central bank has been coming down heavily on fintechs. RBI’s 2025 vision document talks about the need to regulate fintechs in the payments space. So what is the road ahead for fintech firms?
After the fintech firms, let us move on to telcos. Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have mostly been in the red for quite some time now. Despite news flow around 5G auction, and digital transformation, the shares have not generated expected returns. Lets delve into the issues denting the sector, and how investors can play the theme.
A brief respite from the spell of negative cues gave the markets a reason to cheer -- as Indian equities saw an upward march for the second day running on Tuesday. However, experts are seeing bad days ahead. In a Reserve Bank of India paper, writers allude to the risk of black swan event, saying that it may lead to outflows of Rs 7,80,000 crore from India. So what exactly is black swan event? Listen to this and more in this episode of the podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU