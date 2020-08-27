JUST IN
Unlock BFSI 2.0: Time for banks to look 'deeply within', says RBI Guv Das

Current pandemic-related shock has placed a greater pressure on banks, and this may lead to an erosion of their capital. Tune in to this podcast to know Governor Shaktikanta Das' take on the matter

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Delivering the keynote address at the finale of Business Standard's Unlock BFSI 2.0 conclave, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke of how banks could remain resilient in a challenging financial environment.

Governor Das said the Indian banking system was “sound and safe”, but it was time for banks to look “deeply within,” to ensure long-term stability for both banks and the overall financial system, among other things. He also assured that the central bank was not going to roll back emergency measures taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic, and also said that it had not yet exhausted all its ammunition to deal with the economic crisis.

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 20:49 IST

